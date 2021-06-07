Middlesbrough are looking to pursue a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, according to Wayne Veysey at the Football Insider.

Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their squad this summer and it is looking increasingly likely that it will become an overhaul. Reports suggest that chairman Steve Gibson has made funds available for manager Neil Warnock to buy who he wants, within reason of course.

Ruddock Mpanzu is a versatile midfielder who would slot into the Middlesbrough first team. However, he would face direct competition with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier.

But his versatility will stand him in good stead if he was to join the Teessiders. He can play on the wing and has even filled in at centre-back when needed.

Boro are looking to prioritise a striker or two and a couple of wingers this summer, but it is apparent Warnock wants to secure up his midfield if their pursuit of Ruddock is to be believed.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this month and although talks are said to be ongoing at Kenilworth Road, the uncertainty has put Middlesbrough on high alert. Therefore, he will be available as a free agent and would not cost a penny.

According to the report, the midfielder was previously attracting attention from fellow Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, whilst newly promoted Norwich City were also said to have registered an interest back in January.

It is not known whether the previously linked clubs are set to reignite their interest at this time.