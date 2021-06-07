Fulham and Peterborough United have joined both Luton Town and Millwall in the race to sign Motherwell’s Allan Campbell, reports Football Insider.

Campbell, 22, is set to quit Motherwell at the end of the month after rejecting the offer of a new contract, as per Football Insider, who also report that the Scottish midfielder is a target of Fulham, Luton Town, Millwall and Peterborough United going into the summer.

Last month he was being linked with both Millwall and Luton Town (Sun on Sunday, 16.05.21) – Blackpool were briefly mentioned in the same report as well. The two clubs were said to be eyeing up a free move come the end of this month and now they’ve seemingly be joined by Championship newcomers Fulham and Peterborough.

Scott Parker’s Fulham were relegated from the Premier League for a second time in three seasons last month, with Posh clinching promotion from League One for a third time under Darren Ferguson.

Campbell in his short career to date has gained some quality experience with Motherwell – he looks set to leave after making 160 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 16 goals and claiming 24 caps for Scotland’s U21 side along the way.

He’s spent the last four years playing in the Scottish top flight and the midfielder now looks primed for the Championship – he’s a tenacious player and a leader too.

He’d be a great fit for any of Fulham, Luton, Millwall or Peterborough United and all could do with some added quality in the middle of the park going into the 2021/22 campaign.

The race is certainly heating up and it’ll interesting to see where Campbell heads to this summer.