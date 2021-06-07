Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry is a ‘serious target’ of Brentford’s going into the summer, with all of Burnley, Leeds United, Southampton and Wolves having ‘scouted’ him recently, claims Football League World.

Fry, 23, capped another solid season in the Middlesbrough line up, featuring 32 times under Neil Warnock in the campaign just gone and scoring the one goal.

A product of the Boro academy, Fry has been in and around the starting mix since making his league debut in the 2015/16 season, though over the past three has become a really useful player for the club.

Football League World now claim that Fry is a ‘serious target’ of Brentford’s following their promotion into the Premier League – they beat Swansea City in the play-off final last month.

But the report also claims that Fry has been scouted ‘recently’ by the likes of Burnley, Leeds United, Southampton and Wolves.

Thoughts?

Fry was one of Middlesbrough’s more regular performers last season but it still feels as though he needs another solid season of Championship football under his belt before he makes the step up to the Premier League.

No price tag has been recently reported but with four Premier League teams now being linked, Boro might be able to push the price way higher than expected should more than one team be keen on Fry.

He’s plenty of options but for Warnock, he might prefer to keep Fry in time for next season when Boro will look to mount another promotion push – they looked good to claim one at times last season but dropped in the second half of the season, and Warnock can’t afford a repeat of that.