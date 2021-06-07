Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson looks to have ‘made some money available’ ahead of the up and coming transfer window, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are in need of a summer overhaul. Plenty of first-team players have been allowed to depart following the expiration of their current contracts and so manager Neil Warnock is eyeing up replacements.

Boro have already sealed a deal to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. He has come in following the exits of their first and second choice shot stoppers Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer.

Ahead of Lumley there will be further changes. Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher left the club early last season, leaving Chuba Akpom as their only out and out senior number nine. However, his Middlesbrough career is on a knife edge, with reports suggesting he could be on his way out too.

Teesside Live state that because Warnock has outlined his transfer plans of signing eight or nine players previously, this suggests that chairman Steve Gibson has ‘made some money available’ for the veteran boss to get the players he wants.

However, it could be the case that Middlesbrough could be selling in order to free up funds. The likes of Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier have all been attracting attention in recent months, although the report states this is ‘less likely’.

Whatever happens, it is starting to look increasingly likely that there will be major changes to the Middlesbrough squad for the coming campaign. This is certainly one to watch.