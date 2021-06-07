Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close will have a medical at Doncaster Rovers on Monday, as per Doncaster Free Press.

Close, 24, sees his Portsmouth contract expire at the end of the month.

Doncaster Free Press write how the Englishman has ‘opted’ against a new deal to stay at Fratton Park and will instead link up with Richie Wellens’ Doncaster Rovers, pending Monday’s medical.

Close is a graduate of the Pompey youth academy and has been a mainstay in the first-team for the past four seasons – he only managed 22 League One appearances in the campaign just gone though.

Despite that, Close has proved a valiant midfielder for the south coast club in recent seasons and a goal-scoring one at that – he netted eight goals in 36 league games during the 2018/19 campaign.

For Rovers, the signing is a hugely positive one and it’ll kick-start their summer business under Wellens, after his appointment last month.

Doncaster having been dark horses for a top-six spot under now Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore would tail off following his departure, eventually finishing 14th in the League One table after winning just two of their final 16 games of the season.

Wellens might not have been every Doncaster Rovers fans’ first choice to come in but he’ll get their full support ahead of their return to the Keepmoat next season, and with a few more signings like Close they might just surprise a few once again.