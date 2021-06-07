Sheffield Wednesday’s Julian Borner has ‘agreed’ to join German outfit Hannover 96 on a free transfer, despite him having a year left on his Hillsborough deal.

Borner, 30, is one of a handful of Sheffield Wednesday players contracted to the club beyond this summer.

Darren Moore is set to say goodbye to a number of players at the end of the month with more departures likely given their current financial state.

Borner looks to be one of those names looking for a premature exit – German outlet Bild (via Sheffield Star) report that Bundesliga.2 side Hannover 96 have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign the defender this summer.

But the report goes on to claim how there is ‘no transfer fee’ involved for the signing, despite Borner being contracted to Sheffield Wednesday until 2022.

A sign of things to come?

Sheffield Star reported back in April that those contracted to the club beyond 2021 would be ‘hit hard in the pocket’ should the club be relegated into League One.

Borner then is one of those reportedly set to be ‘hit in the pocket’ and so his premature exit becomes clearer – but that doesn’t explain why the there’s supposedly no transfer fee involved in his move to Hannover?

Recently, Sheffield Wednesday’s player wage fiasco has heated up. Reports from various sources claim that the players are being underpaid and could soon walk out, with The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21) writing over the weekend that the PFA have asked those Owls players to lodge claims for their underpayments.

The club is undeniably in turmoil. Borner’s transfer situation might become commonplace at Hillsborough over the summer as the club struggles to pay its players, and more names could be sold off for free as to try and reduce wage costs at Sheffield Wednesday.