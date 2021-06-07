Euro transfer rumour: Door opened for Blackburn Rovers to move for ex-Bayern Munich youngster

Okoroji, 24, is an English-German left-back currently playing for Freiburg. He spent the season just gone on loan with Paderborn in 2. Bundesliga and now his parent club are reportedly open to selling him.

He spent 10 years as a youngster at Bayern Munich. He would never feature for the club’s first-team but has since represented the likes of Ausgburg, Freiburg and most recently Paderborn.

German outlet Kicker (via insidefutbol) claim that Freiburg will listen to offers for Okoroji this summer – he’s first set to return to the club following his loan spell, and decision will be made as and when transfer offers come in.

He’s said to have suitors in Germany, Fortuna Dusseldorf being one of them, along with Blackburn and Stoke who were both linked last week by a report from Transfermarkt.

No price tag is known as of yet, but with only a year left of his Freiburg contract, Okoroji could well be sold at a cut price this summer.

Blackburn will need defensive additions going into the summer. Tony Mowbray had to plug the gaps with loan signings last season and so defensively, he’ll need to bolster.

Bringing in Okoroji would be an obvious gamble given that he’s still very little experience to date and none within the English game either.

But these risks can often pay off – should the money be right then expect any potential deal to go through pretty quickly, but Rovers would have to move likewise to fend off Stoke City and German interest.