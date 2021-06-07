Millwall made the decision to part company with Shane Ferguson at the end of the past season.

Millwall opted against keeping him and he is in the hunt for a new club this summer.

Ferguson, who is 29 years old, fell down the pecking order with the Lions over the course of the past season after five years at the club.

Charlton Athletic were interested in him in the January transfer window, as per journalist Richard Cawley.

Fellow League One side Portsmouth were also believed to be keen on landing him as well, as reported by Football Insider.

Ferguson has commented on his future, as per a report by London News Online: “It just felt natural (to leave Millwall now). I didn’t play much this season and I want to be playing. I didn’t feel I could do another season of that, it wouldn’t be good for my career at all.

“I had a good chat with the manager, we were both really honest where we were at with it. I’m looking forward to what happens next, I’ve left that to my agent. I’m away on internationals and I’m focused on that, just keeping myself fit. I’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.”

He joined Millwall in 2016 and made 193 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, chipping in with 12 goals.

The Northern Ireland international played a key role in their promotion from League One under Neil Harris and has helped them establish themselves in the Championship over the past few seasons.

Ferguson played for Newcastle United before moving to Millwall and is now in the hunt for a new side.

Charlton and Portsmouth have been linked and it will be interesting to see if they move in for him.