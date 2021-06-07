West Brom have made ‘no contact’ with Lincoln City regarding Michel Appleton, reports Lincolnshire Live.

Appleton, 45, is being closely linked with the West Brom job. The Lincoln City manager nearly guided his side into the Championship last month, falling short in the play-off final to Blackpool, and now the former West Brom player could be returning to The Hawthorns.

He spent time with the Baggies as a coach following his playing days and has since had spells in charge of the likes of Portsmouth, Oxford United and now Lincoln City.

As for West Brom, their departing manager Sam Allardyce looked set to be replaced by former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder but those links have died down, and Lincolnshire Love report that Appleton has ‘overtaken’ him in the running for the Baggies job.

They also report how the Imps have received ‘no contact’ regarding their manager, and that a compensation fee would be required given that Appleton is contracted at the club until 2025 – compensation though is ‘not thought’ to be an issue for West Brom.

Thoughts?

Appleton has worked wonders so far at Lincoln City and it’s not the first time this year that he’s been linked away – Bristol City were linked back in February.

The West Brom job would obviously be appealing given their recent Premier League status and his previous ties to the club, but he may yet feel that he has unfinished business at Lincoln.

Should the Imps put together a positive transfer window and bring in some talented loan players once again then they could easily challenge next season. Should West Brom table an attractive offer soon though, it might prove too tempting.