Liverpool could listen to offers for Ben Davies this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Liverpool only signed the defender in January from Preston North End but may offload him already.

Davies, who is 25 years old, signed a deal at Anfield until 2025 but is likely to find first-team opportunities hard to come by with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was wanted by Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth last season, as reported by Sky Sports.

Read: Former Aston Villa striker open to Sheffield United move

Davies is from Barrow and joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of just 17.

He was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

The left-sided centre-back went on to make 145 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

His contract at Deepdale was due to expire this summer which is why Preston decided to sell him this past winter.

Read: Player released by Bournemouth in talks with relegated club

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool swooped to sign him in January, but his time with the Premier League giants may well be coming to an abrupt end.

Sheffield United and Bournemouth were keen last term and it will be interesting to see if either rekindle their interest.