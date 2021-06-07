Stoke City’s Nathan Collins is reported to be in a transfer battle between two warring Premier League clubs in Arsenal and Leicester City.

Daily Star (06.06.21, via HITC) reported yesterday that Collins, 20, is now a target of Leicester City’s, and that the Foxes and Arsenal now face a transfer battle to land the £15million-rated defender.

He’s been loosely linked but urged to avoid moves to both Liverpool and Manchester United before Burnley were mentioned to be in the race.

Arsenal’s links to Collins have been strengthening as we head into the summer transfer window and now Daily Star reports that Leicester have become the fifth team to have shown an interest in the Republic of Ireland man.

For Stoke, they endured a torrid second half of the season just gone and eventually placed in 14th.

They have definite promotion hopes but they continue to fall shorter and shorter of a top-six spot and the summer ahead could be a contested one, with Collins looking likely to run into firm transfer bids at some point and several names set to depart at the end of the month.

One of those names leaving is Sam Clucas and he was yesterday linked with a number of Championship clubs.

Thoughts?

Collins still has very little experience to his name having made 22 Championship appearances last time round, racking up 39 in total for the Potters.

At 20-years-old he’s still very young as well and so his next move should be carefully considered by all parties. Stoke if they hang on to him another season or so could see that £15million valuation double, but for Collins it’s a risk, as he could easily under-perform next season and see all this current transfer interest dwindle.

Whatever the outcome, he showed last season that he’s a player with great potential and he has an exciting summer and an exciting career ahead.