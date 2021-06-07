Championship transfers: Leicester City man wanted, deal ‘might take a little longer’ due to Foxes’ plan
Preston North End are hoping to secure a returning loan move for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen, who featured 23 times in the Championship for the Lilywhites last season.
The Danish shot-stopper started the season out on loan with Belgian outfit Leuven before returning to England to join Preston North End.
He went on to play an important part in Preston’s eventual 13th-place finish and the club are keen on bringing him back to Deepdale in time for next season.
Lancashire Evening Post’s Dave Seddon has given the lowdown on that particular transfer front, writing earlier today:
“A deal for Iversen might take a little longer.
“PNE are aware the keeper will not be able to join until nearer to the start of the season as he is needed for pre-season at Leicester to cover players involved in the Euros.
“However, they do want the loan deal signed and sealed so that they know Iversen is in the bag.”
Declan Rudd was the man who started the last season in goal for Preston. He racked up 22 league outings in what was his fourth-straight season as a permanent feature at the club, with the likes of Connor Ripley and youngster Matthew Hudson the back-up goalkeepers.
Iversen though is arguably many Preston fans’ preferred choice to take the no.1 spot going into the next campaign but a deal might have to wait a little longer.
If as Seddon writes, Preston can get the deal ‘in the bag’ soon so that they know they have him coming into the club before the start of the season, then that would be ideal.
Though the wait to get that deal secured, if it’s possible, is an anxious one, and the Lilywhites will need to find out that fate sooner rather than later as to start their summer preparations.