Preston North End are hoping to secure a returning loan move for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen, who featured 23 times in the Championship for the Lilywhites last season.

The Danish shot-stopper started the season out on loan with Belgian outfit Leuven before returning to England to join Preston North End.

He went on to play an important part in Preston’s eventual 13th-place finish and the club are keen on bringing him back to Deepdale in time for next season.

Lancashire Evening Post’s Dave Seddon has given the lowdown on that particular transfer front, writing earlier today:

“A deal for Iversen might take a little longer.