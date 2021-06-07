Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has ‘held talks’ with Preston North End regarding a loan return to Deepdale, though the youngster ‘has interest’ from four other Championship clubs.

Van den Berg, 19, shone during his loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season.

The Dutchman joined on loan from Liverpool and got his first taste of first-team football in England, featuring 16 times in the Championship for the Lilywhites as they clinched a 13th-place finish.

Reports have backed van den Berg to go out on loan again next season and now a recent update from Lancashire Evening Post explains that the club have ‘held talks’ with the defender:

“Liverpool defender Van den Berg has held talks with North End about coming back,” writes Dave Seddon.

“The Dutch teenager has interest from four other clubs in the Championship. It is understood that PNE have agreed loan terms with Liverpool and they do have first option on him.