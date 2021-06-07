Championship transfers: Liverpool man holds ‘talks’ – FIVE Championship clubs interested
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has ‘held talks’ with Preston North End regarding a loan return to Deepdale, though the youngster ‘has interest’ from four other Championship clubs.
Van den Berg, 19, shone during his loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season.
The Dutchman joined on loan from Liverpool and got his first taste of first-team football in England, featuring 16 times in the Championship for the Lilywhites as they clinched a 13th-place finish.
Reports have backed van den Berg to go out on loan again next season and now a recent update from Lancashire Evening Post explains that the club have ‘held talks’ with the defender:
“Liverpool defender Van den Berg has held talks with North End about coming back,” writes Dave Seddon.
“The Dutch teenager has interest from four other clubs in the Championship. It is understood that PNE have agreed loan terms with Liverpool and they do have first option on him.
“But it does need the player to agree to the move.”
For Preston, they endured a turbulent season in the Championship which saw Alex Neil depart and Frankie McAvoy see out the season in caretaker charge.
His side went on to win their final four games of the season, conceding just one goal in that time to attain a more comfortable 13th-place finish in the Championship.
Going into the summer, whoever the next permanent manager is will need to have a positive summer in the transfer window to avoid a repeat of the season just gone.
The club came closest to clinching promotion to the Premier League under Neil but there remains a lot of squad building to make them into genuine contenders, in what is an ever-strengthening Championship roster.