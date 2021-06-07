‘I’ve never seen it’ – Sunderland man makes bold claim about Hibernian boss Jack Ross
Sunderland’s Grant Leadbitter has hailed former manager Jack Ross in a recent interview with Sunderland Echo, saying he was ‘very unfortunate’ to have lost his job.
Leadbitter, 35, will leave Sunderland when his contract expires at the end of this month.
The Englishman began his career with the Black Cats and after a lengthy career with the likes of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, he arrived back at the Stadium of Light three years ago.
In the League One campaign just gone he racked up an impressive 42 appearances and scored seven goals from midfield.
He gave a really interesting interview with Sunderland Echo‘s Phil Smith recently though and one of the most interesting points he made was about former Black Cats manager Ross – the Scot arrived in May 2018 and would have his contract terminated in October of 2019, following a play-off final defeat v Charlton Athletic.
“Jack Ross was very unfortunate, very unfortunate,” Leadbitter told Sunderland Echo. “Behind the scenes the work he did was outstanding for the football club. I only worked with him for six months and I saw what he dealt with.
“My whole time in football, I’ve never seen it where every single player has gone to the manager’s office when they leave. Staff, as well. He had a lot of respect at the club.”
Sunderland would eventually replace Ross with Phil Parkinson and him with Lee Johnson towards the end of last year.
Johnson has given Sunderland their best hope of promotion since Ross’ tenure and despite losing out to Lincoln City in the play-off showdown just gone, hopes remain high that the club can challenge once again next season.
For Leadbitter, his next move remains unclear though at 35 and after his recent showing with the Black Cats, he could yet have one more EFL move in him.