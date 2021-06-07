Sunderland’s Grant Leadbitter has hailed former manager Jack Ross in a recent interview with Sunderland Echo, saying he was ‘very unfortunate’ to have lost his job.

Leadbitter, 35, will leave Sunderland when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Englishman began his career with the Black Cats and after a lengthy career with the likes of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, he arrived back at the Stadium of Light three years ago.

In the League One campaign just gone he racked up an impressive 42 appearances and scored seven goals from midfield.

He gave a really interesting interview with Sunderland Echo‘s Phil Smith recently though and one of the most interesting points he made was about former Black Cats manager Ross – the Scot arrived in May 2018 and would have his contract terminated in October of 2019, following a play-off final defeat v Charlton Athletic.

“Jack Ross was very unfortunate, very unfortunate,” Leadbitter told Sunderland Echo. “Behind the scenes the work he did was outstanding for the football club. I only worked with him for six months and I saw what he dealt with.