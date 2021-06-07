Celtic defender Jack Hendry has had a buy-out clause in his contract activated by Oostende, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Celtic’s centre-back is moving away on a permanent basis with the Belgian side meeting their £1.75 million option to purchase him.

Hendry, who is 26 years old, is a wanted man this summer and Oostende could potentially sell him on for a useful profit.

He is said to be on the radar of West Brom, Sheffield United and Leeds United, as per a report by the Express & Star.

Hendry is currently focused on his Scotland duties at the Euros but it will be interesting to see if Oostende decide to cash in on him or keep him for next season.

He still had a year left on his contract at Celtic but it appears he has played his last game for the Glasgow side.

The Hoops gave him the green light to move to Belgium last summer and he had an impressive past season with Oostende.

Hendry joined Celtic in 2018 from Dundee having previously been on the books at Partick Thistle and Wigan Athletic.

The 6ft 4inc defender has since played 27 times for the Scottish Premiership giants and has also had a loan spell away at Melbourne City.

Oostende are now buying him for good but West Brom, Sheffield United and Leeds United could all still try and get him.