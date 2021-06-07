Manchester City are likely to loan Gavin Bazunu again next season, as per a report by The 42.

Manchester City are expected to let the young goalkeeper go and get more first-team experience.

Bazunu, who is 19 years old, spent last season on loan at Rochdale in League One.

Burton Albion have been linked with a move for him this summer, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Read: Burton Albion keen on Perth Glory midfielder

However, Bazunu has admitted he doesn’t know where he will be next term – with a move abroad not out of the question.

He has said: “My plan would be that I would like to go out on loan and I’ve spoken to Xabi (Mancisidor, goalkeeper coach) and he’s on the same page, so at the moment we’re just trying to get the ball rolling really.

“I’ve not really got too much information myself as to where I’ll be going. I suppose we’ll be planning that over the next couple of weeks.”

He later added: “I am open to going anywhere which will help aid my progression as a footballer.”

Read: Burton Albion suffer blow in pursuit of Preston North End man

Bazunu rose up through the youth ranks at Shamrock Rovers and played six times for their first-team before Manchester City swooped in for him in September 2018.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a regular for City at youth levels and signed a new four-year deal last year before his move to Rochdale.

He seemed to enjoy his first taste of regular football at Spotland and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.