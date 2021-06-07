Motherwell’s Allan Campbell looks set to move to England once his contract expires at the end of this month – the midfielder has been linked with all of Blackpool, Luton Town and Millwall.

Campbell, 23, has just capped a fifth-straight season with Motherwell. The Scot has been a mainstay in the side for the four of those seasons but now looks set for a move to England when his contract expires at the end of June.

Alan Nixon wrote last month (The Sun on Sunday, 16.05.21) how Blackpool, Luton Town and Millwall were all ‘battling’ for the free signing and now Nixon has provided further insight into Campbell’s situation, tweeting:

A lot of clubs like Campbell … he will have his pick … won’t cost much and wages won’t break any bank https://t.co/ko6GQowYqE — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Blackpool will be joining both Luton Town and Millwall n the Championship next season after their League One play-off final win over Lincoln City towards the end of last month.

Neil Critchley’s side put together a resurgent 2021 period to finish inside the top-six and they’ll make for another exciting addition to the Championship.

Both Luton and Millwall achieved mid-table security last time round and both, particularly Gary Rowett’s side, might be looking at clinching a top-six spot next season.

For Campbell, he’s gained some quality experience for a 23-year-old and now looks ready to make the step across the border into English football, with the Championship seemingly calling his name.

Coming from Scotland as well, he’ll prove a feasible purchase as Nixon points out that wages won’t break any bank’.

The race could quickly heat up for this one.