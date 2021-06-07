Derby County are interested in Josh Bowler after his release by Everton, as per a report by Hull Live.

Derby County would like to speak to the winger over a potential move to Pride Park.

Bowler, who is 22 years old, is being let go by Everton this summer and will be weighing up his next move.

He spent just under four years at Goodison Park but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Bowler was snapped up by QPR in 2013 after he had spells in the academies at Fulham and Aldershot Town and the London club then handed him his first professional contract four years later.

The winger made his first-team debut for the Hoops in the last game of the 2016/17 season against Norwich City.

Everton then lured him away from QPR that summer and he penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

He has been a regular for the Toffees’ Under-23’s side over recent years and spent the season before last on loan at Hull City in the Championship to gain experience.

He had plenty of game time with Grant McCann’s side and made 31 appearances in all competitions – chipping in with a single goal.

However, the Tigers were relegated to League One during his time at the club.

Bowler has now emerged on the radar of Derby and it will be interesting to see if the Rams swoop in.