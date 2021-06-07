Sheffield Wednesday’s player wage fiasco continues to rumble on – to the point where we might actually see the unthinkable, and players actually walking out on the club.

Sheffield Wednesday players are reported to have a total amount owed to them of £12million.

That’s according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21, pg. 63) which writes how the Owls playing staff hasn’t been paid in full for four months now, with the possibility of those contracted names walking away from said contracts becoming more real by the day.

Writing on that exact matter, Yorkshire Live’s James Smailes wrote earlier today:

“It may seem unthinkable right now, but the prospect of players walking away from their contracts is a genuine one.”

Reports from Sheffield Star last week claimed that a handful of Sheffield Wednesday players were considering ‘walking out’ of the club if issues with pay continued.

But how realistic is that? As per Smailes, the law regrading that states:

“A FIFA ruling introduced in 2018, states that a player may hand in a two-week notice if they don’t receive their full wages in back-to-back months and if the outstanding salary isn’t paid, they can leave for free.”

Sheffield Wednesday players have been asked to submit claims for lost wages and bonuses to the PFA, as per The Sun on Sunday’s report (06.06.21).

Owner Dejphon Chansiri must oversee the full pay-out of the money owed or the player can lodge a complaint which, as per The Sun on Sunday once again can lead to a possible points penalty going into the next season.

Another points penalty could see the Owls suffer back-to-back relegations but there remains times for the club to pay their staff, and avoid that sorry outcome.