Portsmouth have been granted permission to speak to Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Portsmouth have identified him as someone to bolster their attack for next season.

Danny Cowley’s side are looking to beat a number of League One rivals for his signature, with Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town mentioned as possible suitors by the Lancashire Post.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Preston but appears to be on his way out.

The attacker spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton and it is no surprise to see that the Addicks want to sign him on a permanent basis.

He was given the green light to leave Preston in January and went on to score eight goals during his time in London.

However, Charlton may now lose out on landing him to Portsmouth in what would be a big blow to Nigel Adkins’ side.

Stockley signed for Preston in 2019 and has since managed nine goals in 71 games for them.

Prior to his move to the Lilywhites, he had previously had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City.

Portsmouth are being allowed to hold talks with him and it will be interesting to see if Charlton, Rotherham or Ipswich now try and hijack the deal.