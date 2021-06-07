MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting has given his side’s stance on Sunderland’s Wigg Grigg, who’s wanted on a permanent basis following his loan spell.

Grigg, 29, spent the second half of the last League One season on loan at MK Dons.

He joined Sunderland midway through the 2018/19 campaign but in 49 League One outings for the club he managed just five goals.

Joining Russell Martin’s MK Dons though, Grigg would score eight in 20 League One appearances and now the club want to sign the Black Cats forward on a permanent basis this summer.

Speaking to MKfm, Sweeting shared an update on the deal:

“That will be down to me and Russ, obviously Griggy is a player we think really highly of but he doesn’t belong to us, he belongs to Sunderland.

“We don’t have as much control over that one as we might have another target, but for sure we’ll be informed on that situation.”