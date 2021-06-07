Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to bolster his newly inherited squad this summer.

Sheffield United have lured him away from Al-Gharafa and he could potentially look to sign some players from the Qatari club.

He signed Jonathan Kodjia for them in January 2020 from Aston Villa and the forward is believed to be open to a move to Bramall Lane, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Kodjia, who is 31 years old, knows what it takes to get promoted out of the Championship.

The Ivory Coast international moved to England in 2015 to join Bristol City, having previously spent his whole career to date in France with spells at Reims, Amiens, Caens and Angers.

Kodjia was an instant hit at Ashton Gate and scored 20 goals in 52 appearances during his time there.

Aston Villa then lured him to the Midlands following their relegation from the Premier League for an initial fee of £11 million.

He spent three-and-a-half years at Villa Park and managed to score 31 times in 105 games in all competitions, helping Dean Smith’s side win the Play-Offs against Fulham at Wembley in 2019.

Kodjia fell down the pecking order with Villa in the top flight and was sold to Al-Gharafa when Jokanovic came calling early last year.

The attacker has been a hit in Qatar but is now said to be open to a reunion with Jokanovic at Sheffield United this summer.