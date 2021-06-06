Blackpool and Portsmouth are both keen on Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, as per the Daily Mirror live transfer blog (06.06.21, 13.07).

Blackpool had him on loan last season and would like to bring him back to Bloomfield Road.

Portsmouth are in the hunt for new signings this summer and have also identified him as potential addition.

However, Nottingham Forest are expected to give Gabriel a chance to shine in pre-season with their first-team before deciding what to do with him for next term.

The right-back had an impressive past campaign with Blackpool and played a key role in their promotion from League One.

Neil Critchley’s side are now preparing for life in the Championship and would like to lure him back in some capacity.

Gabriel joined the Seasiders in October last year and played 35 times for them in all competitions last season.

He had spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Southend United before he signed for Nottingham Forest in 2015.

The full-back was handed his first-team debut for the Reds against Arsenal in September 2019 and has since played twice more for the second tier side.

He spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United during the 2019/20 season to gain experience before linking up with Blackpool.

The Tangerines are keen to bring him back over the coming months, whilst Portsmouth are also showing an interest.

Forest are expected to have a look at him before making a decision.