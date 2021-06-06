Tranmere Rovers finished their 20120/21 campaign just inside the League Two play-offs. They lost 3-2 on aggregate to Morecambe.

Tranmere Rovers, under their ‘new’ boss Micky Mellon, will be hoping that next season they go one better and win promotion.

If that is to be achieved then it is a summer of restructuring and reshaping as the Super White Army look to assemble a squad capable of lifting them into League One.

Part of that reshaping will need to take into account replacing main goal threat James Vaughan who has announced his retirement from the game.

One avenue that Rovers might want to explore is a move for their former youth striker Joe Hardy who has just been released by Liverpool.

Joe Hardy: From Rovers to free agent via Liverpool

Hardy started out at Tranmere in their youth set-up as an eight-year-old before moving to Manchester City’s academy in 2012. He progressed to the Under-18s at City where he scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances.

He left the Citizens in March 2017 and joined Brentford and their B-team set-up. He was clinical and productive for the back-up Bees, scoring 40 goals in 80 games.

This brought about a January 2020 move to Liverpool where he slotted into their Under-23s. He made 16 appearances for the Reds Under-23s, scoring nine goals and laying on a single assist. He also made one first-team appearance – a 29-minute spell in a 4-2 EFL Trophy loss to Port Vale.

Joe Hardy: Tranmere should consider a move

It didn’t work out for him at Liverpool and Hardy finds himself on the free-agent pile at the age of 22.

The Wirral-born youngster still has a lot of football left in him and has already shown that he knows where the back of the net is.

Mellon is a canny operator and has proven himself able to bring talented youngsters on, raising their game.

Tranmere need to replace James Vaughan and the 19-goals he bagged last season. Bringing Joe Hardy back to Prenton Park could go some way to adding a goal threat to next season’s side.

Rovers might not see him as a direct replacement for the retired Vaughan, but he could come in and do a job for the League Two side – one for the future, maybe if they are willing to take a chance on him.