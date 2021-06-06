Fulham’s Scott Parker is being closely linked with the Bournemouth job, with the Cherries having had a long-term interest in the 40-year-old.

Bournemouth look set to part ways with Jonathan Woodgate following the side’s play-off exit and Fulham boss Parker is being tipped by The Sun to replace him.

Upon Eddie Howe’s departure last summer, Bournemouth were first linked with Parker but Fulham being a Premier League team scuppered their hopes of bringing the former West Ham enforcer to the south coast.

Now though, with Parker’s side suffering relegation from the Premier League for a second time in three seasons, there could be change at Craven Cottage in the next few weeks and talkSPORT have today claimed that Parker would be interested in leaving for Bournemouth:

BREAKING: Scott Parker would be tempted to quit Fulham & become manager at Bournemouth. Bournemouth have a long-standing interest in Parker dating back to when Eddie Howe left at the end of the 19/20 season. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/VNjayPd87t — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 6, 2021

The managerial merry-go-round is well underway in the top-two tiers of English football and one club who are currently looking for a new permanent boss is West Brom

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was the man tipped to takeover but after talks seemed to stall, Football Insider reported that the Baggies had moved on in their interest of the 53-year-old – would he then become a candidate to then over at Fulham should Parker depart?

Likely. Any available manager with Wilder’s pedigree is going to be linked with any and every Championship job that becomes available but for Fulham, this might be a better fit than meets the eye.

He played largely entertaining football at Sheffield United which was equally effective on his side’s climb into the Premier League. He undoubtedly struggled in the top flight but his side over-achieved in their first season back in the top flight, finishing in 9th-place of the 2019/20 table.

Given the time and the funding, Wilder would be a great candidate to take any job but for Fulham, with their Premier League ambition and what will be a burning desire to return their at first ask, Wilder might be their best option should Parker move on.