QPR are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell, who’s previously been linked with both Blackburn Rovers and Brentford.

Dozzell, 22, is one of a number of players that Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has told can leave this summer and TWTD report that the Rs are now the front-runners to sign the former England U20 international.

Mark Warburton’s side were first linked back in February by TWTD who have also credited Blackburn Rovers and QPR’s west London neighbours Brentford with an interest – whether that remains after their promotion is unclear though.

Dozzell is a product of the Ipswich youth academy and last season capped his best showing to date, featuring in all but three of his side’s 43 League One games.

He failed to score and grabbed just the one assist but played a crucial role in the side, helping things tick over in midfield and doing so very neatly.

It’s unsurprising to see the transfer race heat up for Dozzell and unsurprising that the Rs are reportedly leading the chase, as they’ve been mostly closely linked with the midfielder since the start of the year.

Under Warburton as well, younger players like Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair have all shone under his guidance and Dozzell could yet be the next man to fit into the starting line-up at QPR.

The club are really gearing up for a top-six push in the 2021/22 campaign with transfers getting over the line well in advance. For Brentford and Blackburn, it seems this news could spell a missed opportunity.