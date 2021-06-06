Bournemouth missed out on joining fellow relegated sides Norwich City and Watford in an instant return to the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s problem was that they could not match the Canaries and Hornets consistency across the season and lost in the play-off first round to Brentford.

This was all done over the last few months of the season under the guidance of former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate who replaced the sacked Jason Tindall – the latter being in charge for just six months.

Late yesterday evening, the Sun’s Alan Nixon reported that Bournemouth was considering a move for rival manager Scott Parker who is currently in charge at newly-relegated Fulham.

That was earlier, the latest news on that scenario that comes from talkSPORT who have tweeted the following update:

BREAKING: Scott Parker would be tempted to quit Fulham & become manager at Bournemouth. Bournemouth have a long-standing interest in Parker dating back to when Eddie Howe left at the end of the 19/20 season. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/VNjayPd87t — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 6, 2021

Parker has just overseen Fulham’s 2020/21 campaign, the Cottagers being relegated after just one campaign in the Premier League after returning there following their 2019/20 play-off final win.

Whilst he has largely failed to shine as a Premier League boss, Parker has Championship pedigree as the man in charge at Craven Cottage.

Whilst in charge of the Cottagers, Parker has a record of managing 49 Championship games (W25/D12/L12) – this gives him a win rate of 51% and a result rate (win plus draw) of 75.5%.

According to talkSPORT’s ‘sources’, Parker is open to a switch from London to Hampshire to take charge of Bournemouth. He would inherit a side well stocked ready for a second charge at promotion from the Championship.

Obviously, Parker will want to bring in his own team and players so a quick move might be best for Bournemouth with the transfer window set to open this coming Wednesday.