Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Stoke’s Sam Clucas, according to journalist Alan Nixon (see tweet below)

Sheff U. In for Clucas from Stoke. Free agent until end of month. Blackburn Millwall and Forest also keeping an eye on that one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Stoke are reportedly looking to cut the size of their squad and wage bill this summer, casting doubt over the future of the 30 year old who has suffered an injury hit spell at the BET365 stadium since he arrived from beaten play-off finalists, Swansea for £6 million in 2018. He has made over 100 appearances for the club so far.

He is attracting interest from Sheffield United, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, all of whom could do with a player who can score goals from midfield. The Blades registered a poor total of just 20 goals in the top flight last season. The joint lowest in Premier League history. The 30 year old managed 11 goals in 2019/20 showing he can add those goals from midfield that these four teams are in need of they all look to improve on last seasons’ finishes.

Stoke are under pressure to meet FFP demands and if they were able to get Clucas’s wages of the books, it would help towards that target.

Gary Rowett has hinted at the possibility of adding to his midfield this summer following the departures of both Shaun Williams and on loan Stoke midfielder Ryan Woods. Speaking to NewsAtDen he said “Whether we add something more attacking in there will remain to be seen. Numbers-wise we’re actually okay, we might just add to other places that might push one of those players a little bit further forward as well.”