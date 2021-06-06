Ipswich Town remain keen on Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Ipswich. Paul Cook interest in striker Colby Bishop at Accrington won’t go away. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Ipswich Town are interested in luring the striker to Portman Road.

Paul Cook is busy bolstering his squad for next season and has already brought in Wes Burns and Lee Evans from Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic respectively.

He now wants to boost his attacking options by signing Bishop.

Ipswich will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land him, with Huddersfield Town said to be interested, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Bishop has been an important player for Accrington over the past two seasons in the third tier and has chipped in with a combined 24 goals for the North West club in all competitions.

Prior to his move to John Coleman’s side, he played in non-league for the likes of Worcester City, Boston United and Leamington Spa.

He has adapted well to life in the Football League and is wanted by Ipswich now.

Thoughts

Bishop has proven he can score goals at this level and would be a decent signing for the Tractor Boys if they managed to get him in.

He would give them something different in attack to what they already have.

Many arrivals are expected for Ipswich this summer and they need to make sure their new-look squad gels together for next season.