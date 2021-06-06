Sheffield United have offered Kean Bryan an extended deal at the club but now Schalke have joined the race – Burnley, Fulham, Swansea City and Watford have been linked with the defender.

Bryan, 24, was a reported target of Burnley, Fulham, Swansea City and Watford earlier in the year (Sun on Sunday 11.04.21, pg. 67).

The defender is in the final month of his contract at Bramall Lane and set to depart in the coming weeks, but the Blades have moved to put a stop to that.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote on Twitter this morning:

Sheff U. Kean Bryan offered a deal to stay. But German side Schalke making late move to disrupt that. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Also joining the transfer race late on is German outfit Schalke who, as Nixon writes could make a ‘late move to disrupt’ United’s contract plans.

Slavisa Jokanovic is the man who’ll lead the last-placed Premier League club into the Championship, and the two-time promotion winner with Fulham and Watford has given the fans a timely boost ahead of the summer.

For the Serb, keeping hold of players like Bryan who are young and energetic, and able to compliment his style of play for next season is hugely important.

His arrival might be part of the reason why Bryan was offered a new deal earlier in the week, but the club might yet have left it too late with Schalke presenting an exciting opportunity for the Englishman and obviously with interest coming from elsewhere in the Football League and the Premier League.

A potentially eventful few weeks facing Bryan now, with some big decisions to be made.