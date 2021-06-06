Wycombe Wanderers have made an offer for Crewe Alexandra starlet Owen Dale, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wycombe. Surprise move for Owen Dale at Crewe. Low offer. Alex want a lot more. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers have made a move for the highly-rated League One midfielder but Crewe want more for him.

Dale, who is 22 years old, is a wanted man this summer and has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers, as reported by Football Insider.

Wycombe are back in the third tier next season following their eventful campaign in the Championship and will be looking to mount a promotion push.

Gareth Ainsworth knows what it takes to get out of League One now and could see Dale as an ideal summer addition.

The Chairboys will have to fork out more money to meet Crewe’s valuation though.

David Artell’s side have a number of promising youngsters in their ranks who are bound to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Thoughts

It would be very surprising to see Dale go to Wycombe this summer. He will no doubt be wanting a move to the Championship if he is to leave Crewe.

The Railwaymen are under no pressure to sell him and will only do so if the right price is offered.

Dale has a bright future ahead of him in the game and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Blackburn and Preston follow Wycombe in making a bid now.