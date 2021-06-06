Bradford City want to sign Morecambe’s Yann Songo’o, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bradford. Yann Songo’o on Derek Adams wish list. Midfield enforcer. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Bradford City boss Derek Adams could raid his former club for their key midfielder this summer.

Songo’o, who is 29 years old, played a key role in Morecambe’s surprise promotion to League One last season and is on the radar of his former manager.

The experienced midfield enforcer joined the Shrimpers in September last year and made 45 appearances in all competitions last term, chipping in with six goals.

He moved to England in 2013 to join Blackburn Rovers having previously been on the books at Spanish side Sabadell and American outfit Sporting Kansas City.

Songo’o played just once during his time at Ewood Park and was loaned out to Ross County before joining Plymouth Argyle under Adams in 2016.

He played 120 times for the Pilgrims before leaving in 2019 for Scunthorpe United.

Songo’o then reunited with Adams last year and could join him for a third time this summer.

Thoughts

He would be a very sensible signing for Bradford. He is a player Adams knows and trusts and it is a no brainer to bring him to Valley Parade.

Songo’o was a huge player for Morecambe last season and they will be gutted if he leaves for the Bantams as well.