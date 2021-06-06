Bolton Wanderers and Fleetwood Town are both keen on Max Clark, who is a free agent after leaving Hull City.

Clark, 25, didn’t make a single appearance for Hull City in the season just gone and is set to depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon reports how both Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers are keen on signing the defender this summer:

Fleetwood. Keen on left back Max Clark. Free agent after spell at Hull. Bolton also keen if John doesn’t sign. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Bolton though will only move for Clark should they miss out on signing Swansea City’s Declan John, as per Nixon’s tweet above.

The Trotters will be joining Fleetwood Town in League One next season following their 3rd-place finish in League Two and have already made a keen start to their summer transfer window.

Fleetwood meanwhile will be looking to improve upon a 15th-place finish under Simon Grayson.

The League One roster is set to be a widely competitive one next year. Sheffield Wednesday’s arrival from the Championship is the main talking point, and they’ll be joined by Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers, who gave an inspired account of themselves in the second-tier.

Coming up from League Two alongside Bolton are the likes of Morecambe, Cambridge United Cheltenham Town.

As for Clark, he’s not short of suitors going into the new season and either Fleetwood or Bolton would be exciting moves.

Ian Evatt’s side have started the summer strongly and the signing of Clark would really send a statement to their League One rivals.