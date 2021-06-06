Sheffield Wednesday is a club in a state of some disarray at the moment and it is disarray that is becoming ever clearer in the public domain.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen the name of the club pretty much dragged around the media since the season ended in their relegation to League One after a somewhat sorry Sky Bet Championship campaign.

However, it’s not something new that has only surfaced since they ended up going down after a 3-3 fighting draw against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side. It is disarray that is a carry over from last season itself.

Sheffield Wednesday – the roots and shoots of disarray

Beginning at the start of last season and Wednesday were up against it from the start with a -12 points deduction – a total halved on appeal. It was still enough to keep them in the relegation mix for much of last season.

Then you can throw in the managerial changes for consideration; the Owls having FOUR in charge over the course of their 2020/21 campaign. Garry Monk was sacked in November, Tony Pulis after 10 games by the end of December and interim manager Neil Thompson lasted two months until Darren Moore took charge.

The manner of Pulis sacking, with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri going public with his criticism, showed that the Thai businessman was willing to air the club’s dirty washing in public.

For most, if not all, of last season there was a very vocal, anti-Chansiri element amongst the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase who were highly critical of his ownership and running of the club.

That didn’t change with the season’s end and Wednesday’s relegation to League One. The disarray has seemingly continued to mount.

Before the end of the season, there were reports that Wednesday’s players had been left short of their wages – the players apparently not having been paid in full. This then developed into further reports that Chansiri had asked the players to consider applying to the Government’s furlough scheme.

Local reporter Joe Crann added that a number of players were considering handing in their notice as the unpaid wages row rumbled on. Reporter Alan Nixon reporting in The Sun on Sunday (06/06/21, pg. 63) reveals that players are owed upwards of £12m by the club. It is a scenario he adds to with the following tweet:

Sheff Wed. PFA want all players to submit claims for lost money. Danger is some who have left go to EFL to lodge complaint and that would mean poss points penalties. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2021

Comment: Sheffield Wednesday deserve a points deduction but the fans don’t

Sheffield Wednesday deserve relegation – their displays over the course of last season bear testament to that. The Owls simply weren’t good enough to stay up.

The displays on the pitch simply weren’t there but you could always argue that those displays were lacking because the stability off the pitch was shot to pieces.

It’s a sad state of affairs looking at the Owls and how they are floundering this post-season and stewing in juices of their own making – Chansiri at the very core of these ills.

The decision-making at Hillsborough starts with him; it has to with him being the club owner and controller of the purse. If the decisions start with him then the buck should also stop with him.

Purely for the way that the club is being run, Sheffield Wednesday deserve their points deduction should it be upcoming from all that is happening at Hillsborough at the moment.

The only problem is, the fans. The fans deserve none of this – they deserve much better.