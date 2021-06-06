Morecambe are poised to appoint Stephen Robinson as their new boss, according to a report by Football Insider.

Morecambe are moving quickly to replace Derek Adams after his departure to Bradford City.

Robinson, who is 46 years old, has agreed a deal to join the newly promoted League One club for next season.

The ex-Northern Ireland international has been available since parting company with Motherwell in December.

He applied for the Bristol Rovers job around February, as per Bristol Live, but the Pirates ended up going for Joey Barton instead.

Robinson spent three years at Motherwell and guided them to an impressive 3rd place finish in the Scottish Premiership during his time there.

Robinson made 448 appearances during his playing career and had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He first joined Motherwell as their assistant manager six years ago under Ian Baraclough and also held the same role with the Nothern Ireland national team alongside that.

Robinson was handed his first number one job at Oldham Athletic in July 2016 and spent six months in charge at Boundary Park. However, he was sacked in January 2017 and replaced by John Sheridan.

Motherwell brought him back a month after he left Oldham and he won 42% of games with the Scottish outfit.

He is now set for a return to England and has a point to prove with Morecambe.