Bournemouth came down from the Premier League alongside Norwich City and Watford; the latter pair are going back up – the Cherries aren’t.

Bournemouth’s inconsistency last season was a damning feature in their form which saw them scramble a play-off place but go out in the first round of games to Brentford.

They achieved a lot of this under the guidance of ex-Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate. He’s joined the Cherries as a coach before being thrust into the ‘manager role’ when Jason Tindall was sacked.

It was only a temporary move until the end of the season and there was always talk that Bournemouth would confirm and appoint a new man in charge over this summer.

Now, according to Alan Nixon writing in the Sun, the Cherries are set to swoop for Fulham’s Scott Parker and send Woodgate on his way.

Fulham under Parker – a quick reflection

40-year-old Parker has been in charge at Craven Cottage since being appointed in late February 2019 with Fulham facing relegation from the Premier League.

He replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic and, in effect, joined with the Cottagers Premier League fate all but sealed. The Londoners didn’t survive the drop – winning just three of his 10 games in charge that season. The other seven games were all defeats.

Over the course of his time at the Cottage, Parker has managed Fulham across 105 games and his record stands at 37 wins, 25 draws and 43 losses to give him a 41% win rate.

League-wise, Parker’s managed Fulham for 49 Premier League games (W8/D13/L27) and 49 Championship games (W25/D12/L12).

Comment: Bournemouth will hurt if appointing Parker

The above statistics show he has a measure of the Championship when it comes to games in the second tier of English football – he has a win rate of 51% and a result rate (win+draw) of 75.5%.

However, switch to results in the Premier League and it is a whole different matter. His win rate drops to a lowly 16.3% and his result rate to around 42.9%.

In just those two comparisons, Parker has shown that he can do half a job – the Championship side of things. On that, his record is clear.

Yet, and this is important, his record also shows that he cannot or hasn’t managed to do a job in the Premier League despite being given money to spend on new players. It is at this level where the axe falls the hardest and the quickest.

Bournemouth has decisions to make and those decisions will come to a head this summer. The Cherries will want to make sure that they have the right man in for the job at the Vitality Stadium.

Is that man Scott Parker? Only time will tell on that point and it will need Bournemouth to bite the bullet and appoint him.

However, if they do then there is that very real possibility that it will be an ‘Elastoplast’ appointment that will get them out of the Championship (likely via the play-offs) but no further.

In short, Bournemouth will feel Premier League hurt if they do decide to raid Fulham and plump for Parker.