Charlton Athletic are looking for reinforcements to their squad this summer.

Charlton Athletic’s boss Nigel Adkins is preparing for his first full season in charge.

One player he could look to sign for the Addicks is attacking midfielder Jon Toral – who is available on a free transfer.

Toral, who is 26 years old, has been released by Birmingham City and may fancy a move back to London.

Adkins managed the Spanish playmaker at Hull City and he would be an impressive signing in League One.

Toral would inject more quality and creativity into Charlton’s ranks for next season.

He started his career in the academy at Barcelona before moving to England to join Arsenal as a youngster. He had loan spells away from the Gunners at Brentford, Birmingham, Granada and Rangers before Hull signed him permanently in 2017 for a fee of around £3 million.

Toral made 56 appearances over three years at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship, around half of which were under Adkins, before leaving on a free last summer after they were relegated.

Birmingham re-signed him in August last year and he played 18 times for the Blues.

Transfer rumours involving Charlton have gone quiet over recent days but they will be working hard behind the scenes.

Toral would be ideal for the Addicks and the fact Adkins has worked with him before would help their chances of getting him.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. A move to the Valley would give him a chance to get regular game time, but would he be willing to drop down?