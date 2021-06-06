Hull City will be in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Hull City competed with Lincoln City for promotion from League One last season and should now try and sign one of their key players who has become available.

Harry Anderson, who is 24 years old, is leaving Sincil Bank this summer and will be a free agent.

The Tigers could hand him a move to the Championship to boost their options on the wing.

Read: Ex-Hull City winger shown door by Everton

Hull boss Grant McCann knows the winger from managing him at Peterborough United and is no stranger to signing players who he has worked with in the past.

He has signed the likes Callum Elder, Leo da Silva Lopes and Ryan Tafazolli (latter two have now moved on) since taking over at the KCOM Stadium – all three of who he worked with at London Road.

Anderson made 39 appearances for Lincoln last season and chipped in with eight goals and six assists to help them get into the Play-Offs under Michael Appleton.

He has been on the books with the Imps since 2016 and has bagged 33 goals in 205 appearances for them in total.

Comment: Hull City should sign forward released by QPR this summer

Anderson played for Crawley Town as a youngster before Peterborough snapped him up in 2014.

He broke into the Posh’s side under McCann and it will be interesting to see if he is on Hull’s radar this summer.