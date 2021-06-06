Former Sheffield United stopper Paddy Kenny has backed Oli McBurnie to join Rangers this summer, after the Scottish striker was linked with a £15million move to Ibrox.

McBurnie, 25, has been a huge disappointment for Sheffield United in the Premier League.

He joined from Swansea City in a deal worth a reported £20million ahead of the 2019/20 campaign but would go on to score just seven goals in 58 top flight appearances for the Blades.

After his club’s relegation into the Championship, Rangers were linked with a £15million move for McBurnie.

Now speaking to Football Insider, Kenny has backed McBurnie to opt for the move should it materialise and has also backed him to succeed up in Scotland, saying:

“Rangers are a massive club just like Sheffield United.

“If he has the chance to go there it proves that Steven Gerrard thinks highly of him which is always a good sign and it will be a massive move for him.

“He’s a proper target man and he’s put in in 100 per cent every time I’ve seen him play. So I don’t see why he wouldn’t succeed in Scotland.”

For Sheffield United, they look set to wave goodbye to a host of names this summer.

They’ve a new manager in place in Slavisa Jokanovic and hopes are already esteemed going into the 2021/22 campaign with the two-time promotion winner at the helm.

As for McBurnie, he’s become a real talking point among fans for his actions both on and off the pitch and now his Bramall Lane exit looks to be imminent.

It’s a transfer that’s not worked out for the price paid but if United can claim the majority of their initial £20million fee back then it should give Jokanovic some added funding going into the summer.