Coventry City loan man from last season Sam McCallum is a man in demand this summer.

Coventry City had him on loan last term from Norwich City and he is now believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship, as per a report by The Athletic.

McCallum, who is 20 years old, made 41 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions in the last campaign.

He played a key role in Mark Robins’ side surviving in their first season back in the second tier.



McCallum is thought to be part of Norwich’s plans for the future but his chances of getting regular game time in the Premier League are slim.

Therefore, it is likely that the Canaries will send him out again for him to get more experience.

The left-back started his career at non-league side Herne Bay before Coventry snapped him up in August 2018.

He played 35 times for them before Norwich signed him in January 2020 for a fee of £3.5 million.

Daniel Farke’s side have since loaned him back to the Sky Blues twice and he has played just once for the Canaries’ senior side.

Thoughts

McCallum impressed at Coventry last season and would be a shrewd addition for a Championship club this summer if Robins can’t re-sign him.

He is down the pecking order at Carrow Road and could do with another year somewhere to continue to develop.