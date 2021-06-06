Barnsley and Stoke City are among a host of clubs linked with Liverpool defender Neco Williams, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The Wales international is a wanted man this summer.

Williams, who is 20 years old, is also believed to be on the radar of Burnley, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Swansea City.

Liverpool have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out for next season or keep him as competition/cover.

Read: Barnsley ‘confident’ of keeping midfielder for next season

Williams is currently away with the Wales national team as they prepare for the Euros.

The right-back is from Wrexham and started his career in the academy at Liverpool at the age of six.

He has since risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Arsenal at Anfield in 2019.

Williams has since gone on to play 24 more times for Liverpool and was part of their side who won the title in 2020.

Read: Stoke City make decision to release 2019 signing

However, there are clubs looking to lure him away from Merseyside this summer and potentially offer him the chance to play every week.

Williams is yet to experience the taste of being out on loan and the Reds need to decide whether he would benefit from that.

Barnsley and Stoke could offer him the chance to play in the Championship – but there is Premier League interest.

Thoughts

I’d be surprised if Liverpool loaned him out to the second tier this summer. I think they will keep him for next season, especially if he makes a good impression at the Euros.