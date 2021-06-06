Crystal Palace are set to release former Chelsea and England man Gary Cahill at the end of the month – he’s been previously linked with a move to Derby County.

Derby County were linked with a shock move for Cahill, 35, earlier in the year.

The Englishman made his name at Bolton Wanderers before moving on to Chelsea during the 2011/12 season, where he went on to feature well over 200 times in all competitions.

He joined up with Palace ahead of the 2019/20 season and in the Premier League campaign just gone he racked up 20 league appearances and even notched his first league goal for the Eagles.

Now though, the Premier League’s official retained list confirms that Cahill will be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the month.

It remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney’s Derby County still hold a genuine transfer interest in Cahill – if they ever did at all.

The rumours were initially surprising given the Rams’ financial state. They’ve been waiting on a takeover throughout the campaign just gone and each time it seemingly falls at the final hurdle, and so high-earning names like Cahill should be the last thing on the club’s agenda.

It would no doubt take a pay-cut for Cahill to be able to join his former England teammate Rooney at Pride Park but despite his age, it’d still be a really keen signing.

He’s experience playing on the highest of stages, doing so at both club and international level and defensively, he could really plug some of the gaps that made Derby County such a disappointment in the Championship last time round.