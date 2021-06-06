Nottingham Forest look set to lose out on transfer target Josh Ruffels, with Sky Sports claiming that Huddersfield Town are the front-runners to land the Oxford United man.

Ruffels, 27, is set to leave League One play-off semi-finalists Oxford United at the end of this month when his contract expires – he has the offer of an extension on the table.

Both Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest have been tightly linked with the Englishman ahead of the end of his Us contract but Sky Sports (via Nottinghamshire Live) now report that the Terriers are in pole position to land Ruffels.

Town are said to be ‘close to an agreement’ for Ruffels.

The midfielder has been a mainstay at Karl Robinson’s side having racked up well over 200 league appearances in seven seasons at the club, having scored an impressive six goals in his 44 League One outings last term.

He’s a dynamic midfield player and would no doubt have remained with Oxford United should they have clinched promotion into the Championship. But after seven years it looks as though the one-time Coventry City man will depart.

For Huddersfield, beating Nottingham Forest to this signing would be a real statement to the rest of the Championship going into the summer.

Carlos Corberan’s side were really poor in the Championship season just gone but a few more signings like this one would no only satisfy the books but also give them some much-needed depth and firepower going into the 2021/22 campaign.