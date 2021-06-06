Blackburn Rovers loanee from last season Harvey Elliott is wanted by Watford, as per The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21, pg. 63).

Liverpool have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out again.

Elliott, who is 18 years old, had an impressive loan spell at Blackburn last term and may well be handed a Premier League move this summer.

Watford are gearing up for life back in the top flight and could boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to Vicarage Road. However, the Hornets may have to fend off competition from Brentford, who Anfield Central claim are also keen.

Elliott was given the green light to join Blackburn on loan last term and made 41 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

The England youth international started his career in the academy at Fulham and made his first-team debut for the London club at the age of just 15 in a League Cup game against Millwall.

He went on to play a further two times for the Cottagers before he was signed by Liverpool in July 2019.

Elliott is being tipped for a bright future at Anfield and has already made nine senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He will have enjoyed his first real taste of regular football on loan at Blackburn and could now be in line for another move away for next season.

Watford are being linked and could bring him in as they gear up for the top flight.