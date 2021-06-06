Wigan Athletic are ‘lining up’ MK Dons’ Scott Fraser as their inaugural signing under their current new ownership, with a £400,000 deal in the making, reports The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21, pg. 63).

Fraser, 26, scored an impressive 14 goals in 44 League One outings for MK Dons in the season just concluded.

His side eventually finished in 13th-place of the League One table whilst Wigan Athletic finished less comfortably, ending up just a place and a point above the drop zone under Leam Richardson.

Now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Wigan are hoping to make Fraser their first signing since the arrival of their new owners, Phoenix Ltd, back in March – the Latics can now spend money on transfer fees after paying off creditors, Nixon goes on to explain.

For Wigan, coming out of the past 18-months with a signing of £400,000 would of course be a statement, and it’d mark a turning point in the club’s recent fortunes.

Wigan will definitely need firepower going into the summer – reports continue to link Kyle Joseph with a move away, and with a handful of attacking players set to depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Fraser as well looks like he’d be a really keen signing but the question remains whether he’d swap MK Dons for Wigan – Russell Martin’s side look as though they could be dark horses in League One next season, and could do so playing some really attractive football.