Manchester City are plotting a shock summer move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson, and will have to pay upwards of £10million to bring him in reports The Sun on Sunday (06.06.21, pg. 63).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is wants to ‘shake up’ his defence, writes Alan Nixon, and see Fulham’s Robinson as ideal cover going into the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The US international featured 28 times in the Premier League campaign just gone for Fulham.

He joined from Wigan Athletic last summer following the Latics’ relegation from the Championship and has since prevailed in the top flight, with a potential £10million move to the Etihad now on the cards.

Nixon goes on to write how the promise of game time could lure Robinson to the club and that the above mentioned £10million price tag is well ‘within their budget’ as they look for squad players.

Thoughts?

This could present a potentially difficult decision for Robinson.

The lure of Manchester City is obvious but at the same time he’ll want to be playing regular football, and so he’ll have to decide between a spot at Fulham or a place at Manchester City.

As for the reported £10million price tag, for a player that’s young and recently-proven in the Premier League, it seems a little low.

Fulham could yet ramp up that price tag if City pursue their interest and of course if any other suitors come in the for American – one of a few potential transfer hurdles facing the Whites this summer.