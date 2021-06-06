Sheffield Wednesday players are wanted by the PFA to ‘submit claims for missing wages and bonuses’, reports The Sun on Sunday (06/06/21, pg. 63), as it’s been revealed that they’re owed upwards of £12million by the club.

Sheffield Wednesday players have been paid less than what they’re owed for the past four months now, and with some having ‘end-of-season loyalty payments’ which have not been paid either.

That’s according to a report in The Sun on Sunday this morning, with Alan Nixon reporting that the Owls’ playing staff are wanted by the PFA to submit claims regarding their underpayments as rows over wages rumble on at the club.

‘Insiders’ have revealed to The Sun on Sunday that the total amount owed to the players is £12million – and it ‘has to be paid or the players can approach the EFL to complain’, writes Nixon, who then explains how a complaint could lead to a possible points penalty next season.

The players though are thought to be ‘reluctant’ in taking that action, whereas those who’ve already left ‘have no such concerns on that front’.

Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Owls.

Club owner Dejphon Chansiri is being vilified by the overwhelming majority of supporters now and soon there must be action taken to prevent the club from completely spiralling down the Football League.

What action that might be remains to be seen, but the club must surely know that these off-field issues have to be resolved hastily as to give Darren Moore and whatever players he’ll eventually have left a fighting chance in League One next time round.