Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate is facing the ‘axe’ this summer, with Fulham boss Scott Parker is ‘top of their wanted list’ as per a report from The Sun.

Bournemouth are set to dismiss Woodgate after the Cherries’ failed promotion bid. The former Middlesbrough boss replaced Jason Tindall on an initial deal until the end of the season just gone and despite securing a play-off spot, disappointment is rife after their exit to Brentford.

They actually won the first leg but were beaten 3-2 in the second to eventual winners Brentford. Now the Cherries look set to refocus their attention on Parker who, as per The Sun was a managerial target following Eddie Howe’s departure last summer.

Alan Nixon writes that there ‘will be a second attempt’ from Bournemouth to lure Parker to the south coast and that the 40-year-old ‘may decide to move on’ after his side’s second relegation from the Premier League in three seasons.

Thoughts?

There must be some sympathy shown towards Woodgate – he performed well above expectations during his time in charge having landed the job in a rather uncommon fashion, and at a difficult time in the season.

In the play-offs as well, his side beat promotion-winners Brentford in the first leg and looked good to do likewise in the second until Chris Mepham’s red card.

Parker would obviously be a strong appointment but the question remains whether he’d swap Fulham for Bournemouth, especially after having brief interest from Spurs in the Premier League.

A difficult one to see happening but if the money is right for all parties then it could quickly happen.