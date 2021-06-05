Okera Simmonds, who Sheffield Wednesday handed a trial to last season, played for newly formed Macclesfield FC today (see tweet below).

⚽️ Here is how our First Team line-up this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/FguprO7LSs — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) June 5, 2021

The youngster spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday first-team last October, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Simmonds, who is 21 years old, also played a couple of games for the Owls’ Under-23s side.

However, they opted against signing him in the end and he remains a free agent.

Simmonds started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants before switching to Blackburn Rovers in 2018.

He spent a year on the books at Ewood Park before moving to Accrington Stanley – the last club he played for.

Simmonds has had a spell playing for local Manchester side Stretford Paddock over recent times but has now been handed an opportunity by Macclesfield.

Macclesfield Town were wound up last year and has since formed a new phoenix club. They will be entering the North West Counties League next season and are currently in the process of building their new squad.

Their former midfielder Danny Whitaker will be their manager, with ex-Premier League man Robbie Savage also on the board.

It will be interesting to see how they get on and they made their first official signing yesterday by landing ex-Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale defender Kieran Kennedy.

