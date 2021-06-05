Former Bolton Wanderers defender Jordan Boon played for newly formed Macclesfield FC today.

⚽️ Here is how our First Team line-up this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/FguprO7LSs — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) June 5, 2021

The youngster is currently a free agent and played for the Silkmen in a friendly against their reserves this afternoon.

Boon, who is 20 years old, last played in non-league for Spennymoor Town.

Macclesfield Town were wound up last year and have formed a phoenix club who will start next season in the North West Counties League.

The Cheshire side will be managed by their former midfielder, Danny Whitaker, and ex-Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage is on the board.

Macclesfield are in the hunt for new players and Boon has been handed an opportunity.

The Stockport-born defender is a product of the Bolton academy and was handed his first-team debut by Phil Parkinson against Rochdale in the EFL Trophy in August 2019.

He went on to make four more appearances for the Trotters in the season before last whilst they were in League One.

Boon also had loan spells away from the North West club at Northwich Victoria and Atherton Colleries to gain experience.

He parted company with Bolton on a permanent basis in March last year and moved to Sweden to join IFK Ostersund. However, he didn’t play a game during his time in Scandinavia and swiftly returned home.

Spennymoor Town came calling last term but Boon may now be part of Macclesfield FC’s reformation story.